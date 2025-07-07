 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce address questions about their engagement: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally put to rest biggest question about their engagement

July 07, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have their own thoughts about all the engagement talk that is following them around, and an insider has shed light on it all.

The news has been shared by a well-placed source that is close to the couple’s inner circle.

They began by saying, “Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status.”

For those unversed, questions about the timeline of their relationship, even a fan frenzy over Swift’s supposed pregnant belly began to emege after she was papped, according to the Daily Mail.

However, the truth is that “they’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” according to the same insider.

Before concluding the source also promised, “when there’s news to share, they will.”

This is not the first time questions and updates have arisen, just a few days ago separate sources claimed the couple is reaching a ‘turning point’ in their relationship, according to Marca.

