DC boss's 'confusion' on Superman's outfit revealed

'Superman' designer reveals James Gunn's uncertainty over outfit

Superman’s red underwear is an iconic part of the overall superhero outfit. However, the film’s director, James Gunn, was in limbo about it.



The upcoming movie’s costume designer, Judianna Makovsky, revealed this in an interview with Omelete.

“The red underwear was the subject of discussions every day and every hour from the moment we started the movie,” she said.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t want the underwear, and a lot of people who did. And James was very divided. And I have to say, I refused to give up," the designer added.

She continued, “It’s one of those things you want to see if you can really make it work. We didn’t have this iteration of the underwear until just before we shot it. The decision to wear the underwear wasn’t made until the night before filming started.”

Despite the questions raised about adding the underpants to the outfit, Judianna said the film's lead star, David Corenswet, was from the start in support of including the red trunks.

“David has always been pro-pants,” she said. “He always wanted underpants.”

This, expectedly, made an impact on the decision of James, who, in the end, agreed to add the underwear to the outfit.

Meanwhile, Superman will open in cinemas on July 11.