Kanye West pushes Bianca Censori to her breaking point

Kanye West has turned Bianca Censori into a laughing stock, and its come to a point where she doesn’t think she can ‘go on’

By
Web Desk
|

July 07, 2025

Bianca Censori reportedly feels like she’s been turned into a laughing stock by Kanye West, so much so that she may never be able to ‘move on’.

The entire thing has been revealed by an insider that is well placed within the couple’s circle.

According to their findings shared with Heat World, “Bianca is an extremely ambitious character, she didn’t get into this just for cheap social media clicks or to be known as Kanye’s expensive arm candy.”

“She's highly ambitious and well-educated and she’s looking to build a career in her own right and reach the top.”

“She worked with Kanye for years [as an architect for his Yeezy brand] and witnessed his achievements first hand.”

And at the time “she truly believed he was a genius who could make it rain.”

While “she still does to a large degree, but he needs to step up and prove it now instead of running his mouth off and making all these big promises that aren’t coming into fruition.”

Reason being, “it’s dawning on Bianca that Kanye’s radioactive right now to a lot of people, so she’s concerned that this has left all her hopes and dreams hanging by a thread.”

Not to mention “she’s getting nowhere with all these over the top nude stunts that are turning her into a laughing stock - that’s incredibly frustrating, to say the least.”

However, even now “Kanye keeps telling her to trust his genius,” and “he gets very irritated if she questions him or tries to push back on some of his ideas.”

Still, “Bianca’s at breaking point, she’s made it very clear it can’t go on like this much longer,” they concluded by saying.

