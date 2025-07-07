James Gunn unveils main theme of upcoming ‘Superman' film

 
The new 'Superman' movie will hit cinemas on July 11, 2025

July 07, 2025

James Gunn, CEO of DC Studios, has officially revealed the main theme of the new Superman movie.

In an interview with The Times of London, the 58-year-old director made it clear that the forthcoming Superman film is about politics.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” said James. “Though it should also be noted that Gunn and DC have taken extreme care to omit Superman’s classic “American Way” motto from the film’s promotion.”

“(He’s) an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” added The Suicide Squad director.

When the director asked how audiences might respond to the movie’s themes, James replied, “Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness.”

“And obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them,” he continued.

“Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality,” added James. “Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

For those unversed, the new Superman movie will hit cinemas on July 11, 2025.

