Tom Cruise makes major decision amid new romance with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise shares two adopted kids, Bella and Connor, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman

July 07, 2025

Tom Cruise ready to make big move: ‘He’s just so darn happy’

Tom Cruise is reportedly ready to turn the page on past tensions with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.

The Hollywood superstar would also work on reconnecting his and Kidman’s two adopted kids, Isabella and Connor, with their mother.

According to Star Magazine, the reunion is set to take place in Europe this summer with sources saying Cruise is in good spirits and “looking forward to a fresh chapter.”

The insider added that Urban, who has had strained ties with Cruise since marrying Kidman in 2006, is also prepared to clear the air after years of silence.

“Time has been a great healer,” the insider said of Cruise’s hopes of reconciling with his ex, adding, “They can finally clear the air.”

“He’s just so darn happy right now,” the source shared, referring to his new alleged romance with Ana de Armas.

Cruise’s new romance has made him “a lot more magnanimous,” they said, adding that he is “seeing things through a much different lens.”

As for Kidman, the source noted that she will also be “absolutely thrilled” over “having more of Bella and Connor in her life.”

For the unversed, the ex-couple adopted Bella Kidman Cruise in 1992 and later Connor Cruise in 1995.

After their divorce in 2001, the ex-couple got joint custody, however, the children decided to stay in Los Angeles with their father.

