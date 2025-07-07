'Black Phone 2' shares rare update about plot

'Black Phone 2' reveals what fans can expect from sequel

Black Phone 2 writer Joe Hill has just revealed a thrilling update about the plot of the movie.

The cast returning for the sequel includes Ethan Hawkeas the Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, Madeleine McGraw, Miguel Mora, and Jeremy Davies.

While chatting with Screen Rant, Hill candidly talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

“I don't think I could say too much about that, but I have seen the theories. I would just point out The Grabber is dead, but being dead hasn't stopped people from reaching out to Finney before,” he said.

Black Phone revolves around a young boy named Finney Blake, who is kidnapped by a masked serial killer named Grabber. While imprisoned in a soundproof room, Blake received calls on a disconnected black phone from the killer’s previous dead victims.

“So, maybe he isn't as gone as we thought he was,”’ Hill continued. “I'm excited to see what people make of the picture. Originally, Scott and Cargill weren't sure there was a sequel there, but there were two things the first time I saw the film.”

“I saw the film, there's a thing in the first picture, just a brief thing, and when I saw that, I thought, ‘Oh, that's a trap door into the second film. They stuck something.’”

“And I was like, ‘I don't even know if they know that they just stuck this thing in the movie that's the obvious door to fling open to go into the second picture’."

“The first film, in some ways, is very autobiographical. It's about growing up dirty and in the 1970s in Denver, and he brought some more stuff in there,” Joe Hill concluded by saying.

Black Phone 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 17, 2025.