 
Geo News

'Black Phone 2' shares rare update about plot

'Black Phone 2' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 17, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

July 07, 2025

Black Phone 2 reveals what fans can expect from sequel
'Black Phone 2' reveals what fans can expect from sequel

Black Phone 2 writer Joe Hill has just revealed a thrilling update about the plot of the movie.

The cast returning for the sequel includes Ethan Hawkeas the Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, Madeleine McGraw, Miguel Mora, and Jeremy Davies.

While chatting with Screen Rant, Hill candidly talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

“I don't think I could say too much about that, but I have seen the theories. I would just point out The Grabber is dead, but being dead hasn't stopped people from reaching out to Finney before,” he said.

Black Phone revolves around a young boy named Finney Blake, who is kidnapped by a masked serial killer named Grabber. While imprisoned in a soundproof room, Blake received calls on a disconnected black phone from the killer’s previous dead victims.

“So, maybe he isn't as gone as we thought he was,”’ Hill continued. “I'm excited to see what people make of the picture. Originally, Scott and Cargill weren't sure there was a sequel there, but there were two things the first time I saw the film.”

“I saw the film, there's a thing in the first picture, just a brief thing, and when I saw that, I thought, ‘Oh, that's a trap door into the second film. They stuck something.’”

“And I was like, ‘I don't even know if they know that they just stuck this thing in the movie that's the obvious door to fling open to go into the second picture’."

“The first film, in some ways, is very autobiographical. It's about growing up dirty and in the 1970s in Denver, and he brought some more stuff in there,” Joe Hill concluded by saying.

Black Phone 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 17, 2025.

Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops
Charlize Theron drops disheartening update on 'The Old Guard 3'
Charlize Theron drops disheartening update on 'The Old Guard 3'
Katie Holmes reacts to Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas's new romance
Katie Holmes reacts to Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas's new romance