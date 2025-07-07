'Desperate Housewives' star hints at reprise his role in reboot

'Desperate Housewives' star shares condition to do reboot

Kyle MacLachlan, who played the role of Bree Van de Camp’s love interest as Orson Hodge, has just hinted at whether he will reprise his role in Desperate Housewives reboot, Wisteria Lane.

During an interview with People, the Twin Peaks actor was asked whether he would return for the series’ reboot.

“That'd be fun,” he responded, before adding, “I mean, Wisteria Lane still exists on the Universal back lot. It's part of the tour!”

The story revolves around dark secrets, personal struggles, and complicated relationships of four friends Susan Meyer, Lynette Scavo, Bree Van De Camp, and Gabrielle Solis, living on Western Lane, a seemingly peaceful suburban street.

“If for Desperate Housewives, if that were to come back — [...] and if they would even want me to come back — I'd have to look at the role and kind of get a sense of what they're thinking about for the character,” the 66-year-old actor continued.

“I would approach it like if it were something completely new and weigh how I feel about the role, and the character, and the process and everything, you know? I would treat it like it were, you know, something else [new] that had come to me and make my judgment on that,” Kyle MacLachlan added before exiting the chat.

Desperate Housewives has a total of 180 episodes across 8 seasons, which aired from October 3, 2004 to May 13, 2012.