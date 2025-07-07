Bianca Censori's reason for allowing Kanye West to dress & ‘humiliate' her finally explained

Here’s why Bianca Censori has let Kanye West dress her half-naked for two years

The real reason Bianca Censori’s allowed Kanye West to strut her around half-naked has finally been brought to the surface by insiders.

These well placed sources shared everything with Heat Magazine and admitted that it started because “he promised her the world when they first got together. He told her he was going to turn her into this global fashion icon.”

However, two years into their marriage “it’s been a whole lot of talk and very little action. He hasn’t built collections around her like he promised or gotten her any huge fashion magazine covers” all in all “it’s been a massive disappointment, especially because she’s done everything he asked of her.”

Over the last couple of years, the source explained that Kanye “demanded that she trust his ‘vision’ 100 percent and he’s used that to get her to do some really humiliating things.”

A big reason Censori is said to have believed him is that “Kanye obviously did a whole lot for Kim’s image and reputation when they were together. He helped her transform from just another reality star to a Vogue cover girl, so Bianca had every reason to believe he could do the same for her.”

But despite the fact that “Bianca has gone along with everything he’s asked” she has “nothing to show for it.”

Due to this “she’s told him straight up that things need to change.”

“He needs to stop all the showmanship and put some real effort into launching her career. She’s made it clear that if he can’t back up his words with action, she’s out,” the source concluded by saying.