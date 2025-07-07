 
'Backstreet Boys' hints at potential collaboration with 'NSYNC'

'Backstreet Boys' and 'NSYNC' previously collaborated for the NKOTBSB tour in 2011

July 07, 2025

'Backstreet Boys' shares exciting news for fans

Backstreet Boys has been planning to collaborate again with NSYNC, after more than a decade break since they last did.

Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and AJ McLean are currently heading for their Las Vega residency at Sphere in July and August.

In a recent interview with Parade, Backstreet Boys’ member, Nick Carter was asked, “Is there any chance that maybe when you celebrate 35 or 40 years, you and *NSYNC would share the same stage?”

“We’ve talked about it a ton, actually,” the I Want It That Way singer answered. “We’ve had those conversations internally [with] managers. It just hasn’t lined up yet.”

Referring to the opinion of NSYNC, (which contains five members named Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick), he continued, "Because they never thought that it would ever happen. So we’re always thinking of really cool collaborations like that, and it has come up as a conversation.”

Previously, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone has shared that his band members haven’t talked about any collaboration prior to this, in an interview with E! News.

Recalling his group’s last tour in 2022, the Bye Bye Bye singer noted, "They haven't done something in over 22 years and we're gonna keep doing what we do. But we'll see what happens."

As NSYNC members only united for some 'special occasion' but aren’t together as a group, he told the outlet, "Of course, the big question is, is *NSYNC ever getting back together? The answer is, we haven't had that conversation yet." 

"The five of us need to get together, and that day has not happened yet. Everybody's everywhere in the world, and I think it's more important to get everybody in person, as opposed to just getting on a chat or on a phone call," Joey Fatone concluded before exiting the chat.

For those unversed, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC previously collaborated for the NKOTBSB tour in 2011.

