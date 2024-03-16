Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn'

file footage

Kanye West lashed out at YouTuber Kai Cenat after he said the free Vultures merchandise he received didn’t fit him, with items being too big.



Ye was apparently crossed when Cenat unboxed the merch on live-stream and showed how the items were too big for him. The Vultures hitmaker called him out in Instagram DMs and then shared a screenshot of his messages to his Instagram story.

Ye wrote: “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes, when you ain’t say nothing about what Adidas is doing. When ‘Vultures’ song came out you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

Cenat found out about Ye’s messages during his live stream and seemed shocked at the rapper’s crude messages. He couldn’t stop asking, “What the f*** did I do?” He also shared the Carnival hitmaker’s DMs to his X account, getting massive response from fans.





The “Streamer of the Year” winner then engaged in a lengthy DM battle with the Yeezy mogul, with Ye telling him, “You was told to diss my s###. You a pawn.”

At one point during the live stream, Cenat got on call with someone who identified as Ye’s manager John Monopoly and agreed to see him in person.