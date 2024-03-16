Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old

Over a decade ago, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she used a hairdryer on her jewellery to make them less chilly before wearing it. Now, an expert explained the practice does more than just heat up the bling.



‌”That dreaded cold feeling when you initially put on your jewellery is not fun for anybody, but by having her team give her accessories a quick blast with the hairdryer, Ben Roberts, Managing Director of British jeweller Clogau continued.

“Kim is adding an extra layer of luxury to her routine. She can really feel like an A-lister by getting rid of those cold shocks, and making her jewels feel even more special,” he told Mirror.

The expert noted, “It’s not only the physical feeling, warming up the jewels is really an act of self-care for Kim.”

“By adding the additional step to her routine, she’ll definitely feel more confident, and empowered to hit the red carpet.‌”

The tweet in question of Kim read, “Weird Kim fact- I blow dry all my jewelry before I put it on! I can't stand putting on cold jewelry, it gives me the chills!"



