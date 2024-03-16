 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old

Over a decade ago, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she used a hairdryer on her jewellery to make them less chilly before wearing it. Now, an expert explained the practice does more than just heat up the bling.

‌”That dreaded cold feeling when you initially put on your jewellery is not fun for anybody, but by having her team give her accessories a quick blast with the hairdryer, Ben Roberts, Managing Director of British jeweller Clogau continued.

“Kim is adding an extra layer of luxury to her routine. She can really feel like an A-lister by getting rid of those cold shocks, and making her jewels feel even more special,” he told Mirror.

The expert noted, “It’s not only the physical feeling, warming up the jewels is really an act of self-care for Kim.”

“By adding the additional step to her routine, she’ll definitely feel more confident, and empowered to hit the red carpet.‌”

The tweet in question of Kim read, “Weird Kim fact- I blow dry all my jewelry before I put it on! I can't stand putting on cold jewelry, it gives me the chills!"


Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand video

Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand
Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair video

Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair
Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn' video

Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn'
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It's been a struggle'

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It's been a struggle'
Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand video

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand
Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans
Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip

Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip
Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record
Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall
Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram
Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic
Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday