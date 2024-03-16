Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover

Willie Nelson took the stage with none other than Kermit the Frog to perform a moving cover of the song, Rainbow Connection, during the Luck Reunion concert held on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

According to Billboard, Nelson strummed the guitar on stage while Kermit played the banjo for the classic song’s rendition.

Additionally, during the performance, the 90-year-old artist and the popular frog, delighted their spectators with a heart-warming gospel medley of songs, featuring tracks, Will the Circle Be Unbroken, I’ll Fly Away and Hard to Be Humble.

Rainbow Connection, is originally a track from the film, The Muppet Movie and was released back in 1979.

Kermit’s cover of the song, performed by Jim Henson landed the 25th spot on the Billboard Hot 200 charts. It also earned an Oscar nomination in the category of best original song.

The song has also been covered by many other renowned artists such as Barbra Streisand, Kenny Loggins, Weezer and Hayley Williams, Johnny Mathis, The Chicks, The Carpenters.

Willie Nelson himself recorded his own take for the song to feature in his 2001 album of the same title.

Rainbow Connection came number 52 on the Top Country Albums chart and received a nod best country album at the 44th Grammy Awards.