Saturday, March 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time

Eloise Wells Morin
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Photo: William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time
William Shatner seemingly does not have a hard time giving people second chances.

In a recent chat with Parade, the acting sensation spilled the beans about his new marriage.

“My little secret is I’m living with my former wife," William told the outlet about his fourth wife Elizabeth Martin, who is reportedly “the zest of his life.”

William went on to reveal, "We've in effect remarried,” before noting, “But we haven’t done another ceremony.”

Despite these confessions, the Star Trek alum refused, when he was asked about whether he plans to make this marriage official and said, “I don’t think so, for a number of reasons.” 

“The reasons we divorced were many, but none of them had to do with distaste. It had to do with more practical things that I want to avoid happening [again], so that’s what I did,” he explained.

For those unversed, the 92-year-old acting sensation separated from wife Elizabeth after a marriage of 18 years in 2019.

Before tying the knot with Elizabeth, he was married three times to Gloria Rand, Marcy Lafferty, and Nerine Kidd, who died by drowning in 1999) 

