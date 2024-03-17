 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice

By
Samuel Moore
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly proud of her mom body and curves.

As fans will know, Netflix’Irish Wish actress Lindsay welcomed her first son Luai with husband Badar Shammas in 2023.

Speaking at the latest Clarins' event, in Holmby Hills, Lindsay claimed promoted her movie and unveiled that motherhood has changed her perspective on life.

When asked about her work experience with the legendary British actress Jane Seymour, Lindsay branded it to be “great” and added,"She's an amazing woman, she has such great advice and I love her.”

Lifting the lid from this advice, the acting sensation remarked, “She told me, 'You always have to remember to just always put you first.'"

When asked whether she is acting upon Jane’s advice, the Mean Girls alum admitted, “Definitely, especially being a mother."

In an earlier chat with Bustle, Lindsay also shared that she “was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill."

"I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time", she concluded at that time.

