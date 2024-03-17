Photo: William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek'’s final gig

William Shatner reportedly regrets not giving his best in the final moments of his iconic character as Captain James T. Kirk.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the legendary acting sensation revealed that he wanted to capture a sense of curiosity and courage in Jame’s final words.

The actor, who reportedly remarried his fourth ex-wife, told the publication, “The thing an actor can bring to a written word is the interpretation of how to say it. I love you. I love you. I love you. Variations on the words.”

He continued to explain, “So if the writer has written I love you, and the actor gets a hold of it and does something totally unthought of, that's a big deal. The director either gets upset or goes with it. “

“In this case, I thought of Kirk as being so courageous in life that when he faced things that he didn't know about, like the strange, the weird... the entities that the writers thought up, when he faced death, he would face death with a sense of adventure,” the actor, who will soon turn 93-years-old, also added.

“And I never quite hit it. I never quite got that nuance that I was looking for. I had another couple of takes, but they they didn't understand what I was doing,” he admitted in conclusion.