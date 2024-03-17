 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Joe Alwyn makes fortune from Taylor Swift's work: 'She's furious!'

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn is still making a fortune from songs that he co-wrote with her.

The couple, who dated for six years and called it quits in the spring of 2023, worked together on tracks including Exile and Betty, from the 34-year-old singer’s 2020 album Folklore, Champagne Problems, Evermore and Coney Island on Evermore album (2020).

Their last song was Sweet Nothing from Taylor’s Midnights album in 2022.

An insider now told Life & Style, “Fair or not, it's made him a very rich guy. Joe is making so much on royalties and returns from [Taylor's] Eras tour that he doesn't ever need to worry about money again.”

They also shared that Joe, who wrote the songs under the pseudonym of William Bowery, has made around $2.3 million from Spotify streams alone.

According to the tipster, Taylor is “furious” about her ex benefitting from her original work, however, Joe will continue to earn money from streaming and live performances of their songs.

