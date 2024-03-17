 
Pedro Pascal reveals the acting job that saved him from 'homelessness'

Pedro Pascal revealed the time a gig saved him from becoming homeless.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 48-year-old actor recalled his cameo in Buffy the Vampire Slayer around 20 years ago.

According to Pedro, if it wasn’t for his brief appearance on the episode that aired in November 1999, he’d be living on the streets as he had “less than $7 in his bank account” at the time.

"My entry level lasted about 15 years. We're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, having surgery, paying my rent,” The Last of Us alum explained his dire living situation before he became famous.

Claiming that the cameo “saved the day,” Pedro shared, “'I had less than $7 in my bank account and a residual from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' showed up and saved the day.”

Moreover, he added that the paycheck “literally is the reason he was able to stay in Hollywood and not give up.”

Pedro’s most recent project happens to be alongside Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix and Austin Butler as he will be joining the A-list cast for a contemporary Western film.

