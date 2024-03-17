Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project

Carol Burnett would like Angelina Jolie to take on a special project.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 90-year-old legendary comedian, whose variety show has bagged 25 Emmy Awards, tapped the Oscar-winning actress to play her in a biopic.

Affirming her choice of the 48-year-old beauty, Carol exclaimed, “I think she’s perfect. Her reply made her Palm Royale costar Kristen Wiig to chime in, who agreed with a resounding, “Yes.”

Carol also disclosed that she made her decision to appear in the AppleTV+ series Palm Royale because of the talented cast and didn't bother to read the screenplay.

She remarked, “When they called me about doing it, I didn't even have to read a script. I said, ‘I'm in,’ because of who I would be working with, and that was it. And then I read the script and that was the icing on the cake.”

Carol, who will be turning 91 on April 26, also shared her birthday wish which happens to be a second season of the series to keep her occupied.

“Well, I hope there's a second season, you know, then that'll keep me working, which I like. Yes, as long as I have fun, and that's what I want,” she stated.