 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project

By
Melanie Walker
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project
Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project 

Carol Burnett would like Angelina Jolie to take on a special project.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 90-year-old legendary comedian, whose variety show has bagged 25 Emmy Awards, tapped the Oscar-winning actress to play her in a biopic.

Affirming her choice of the 48-year-old beauty, Carol exclaimed, “I think she’s perfect. Her reply made her Palm Royale costar Kristen Wiig to chime in, who agreed with a resounding, “Yes.”

Carol also disclosed that she made her decision to appear in the AppleTV+ series Palm Royale because of the talented cast and didn't bother to read the screenplay.

She remarked, “When they called me about doing it, I didn't even have to read a script. I said, ‘I'm in,’ because of who I would be working with, and that was it. And then I read the script and that was the icing on the cake.”

Carol, who will be turning 91 on April 26, also shared her birthday wish which happens to be a second season of the series to keep her occupied.

“Well, I hope there's a second season, you know, then that'll keep me working, which I like. Yes, as long as I have fun, and that's what I want,” she stated.

More From Entertainment:

Billy Baldwin 'frustrated' over Sharon Stone controversy: Body language expert

Billy Baldwin 'frustrated' over Sharon Stone controversy: Body language expert
Pedro Pascal reveals the acting job that saved him from 'homelessness'

Pedro Pascal reveals the acting job that saved him from 'homelessness'
Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album

Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album
Meghan Markle wants to benefit from Kate Middleton's crisis?

Meghan Markle wants to benefit from Kate Middleton's crisis?
Joe Alwyn makes fortune from Taylor Swift's work: 'She's furious!'

Joe Alwyn makes fortune from Taylor Swift's work: 'She's furious!'
Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life

Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life
William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig

William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig
Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice

Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice
Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED

Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED
Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast

Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast
Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama
MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge

MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge