Sunday, March 17, 2024
Melanie Walker

Brenda Song credits fiance Macaulay Culkin for her 'self-confidence'

Melanie Walker
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Brenda Song credits fiance Macaulay Culkin for her 'self-confidence'

Brenda Song is all praise for her partner Macaulay Culkin.

The 35-year-old actress recently attended an event to celebrate the launch of Clarins' new Multi-Active collection on Friday.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Brenda shared that it's her fiance who makes her "feel beautiful and boosts her self-confidence."

“I think he's the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I'm about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I'm so tired,” she spoke of the Home Alone star.

“We're about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and I’m like, ‘He makes me feel so confident,’” she shared further.

Brenda added, “I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of makeup on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night.”

She also shared that Macaulay, on the other hand, doesn't have much of a skincare routine.

“He has no skincare routine. If he washes his face with water at night, I'm lucky. I'm the one that has to smear stuff on his face. He's like a boy who's like, ‘I've never had to do anything. I'm never going to do anything.’ I was like, ‘Not the case for me,’” she continued.

