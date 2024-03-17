Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'avoid limelight' on purpose: Insider spills why

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are hiding from the public eye on purpose.

The couple, who has been dating for almost a year now, sparked breakup rumors after the 26-year-old model attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party without the Wonka actor, and went with Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner instead.

Moreover, when a New York Times interviewer recently asked Kylie if her new “clean girl look” was inspired by a breakup with a certain actor, she replied: “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Now an insider has revealed that the pair is still together and just want to avoid the limelight because Timothee was “uncomfortable” with all Golden Globes drama surrounding Selena Gomez.

According to the tipster, he was afraid that it was "taking the attention away" from his promotions for Dune 2.

They further told Daily Mail, “Timothee didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there. His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent- not on who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."