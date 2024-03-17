 
Amber Rose demands fair compensation from Kanye West

Amber Rose reportedly called out Kanye West for not compensating her for her help with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

In a conversation on The Jason Lee! Show, Amber Rose recalled the time when she helped Kanye secure Nicki Minaj’s standout feature on his track Monster.

Amber Rose admitted in this chat, “I don’t think I got credit for that.”

“I mean, I didn’t do it for credit. And that’s not to take — Nicki, she’s amazing, when it comes to writing raps. Like, I’ve seen it in person. It’s a sight to see.”

“I should’ve got $20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I got nothing,” she insisted.

Referring to the controversial video of Kanye West’s track Famous, Amber also stated, “I should’ve gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked!

“But I didn’t get nothing. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs, and the wax figure,” she said in conclusion. 

For those unversed, Kanye West dated Amber Rose from 2008 till 2010.

