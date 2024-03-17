Kim Kardashian takes a playful jab at Kate Middleton's conundrum

Kim Kardashian seems to be following the latest Kate Middleton discourse that took a hilarious turn on her social media handle.

The American TV personality recently entered the Kate Middleton chat and posted a picture on Instagram where she joked that she would ‘find’ Kate Middleton.

Amid the swirling royal speculation, Kim K. posted a series of pictures in a t-shirt from the legendary Up in Smoke Tour, sporting her blonde hair and posing beside her car.

She captioned the picture, “On my way to go find Kate”.

The photo comes amidst the fervent online speculations surrounding Kate Middleton and her absence following abdominal surgery in late 2023. The online controversies have since included rumours, theories, and jokes about the royal family for those unversed.



But shortly after the picture went live the SKIMS founder’s post drew a flurry of comments where fans expressed their discontent over Kim’s jokes and shared, “It’s not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons... this caption isn’t it”.

While another fan wrote, “Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spreading rumours.”

In contrast, some fans were amused at her witty remarks as they added, “Omg that caption is going to stir up so much more drama” and “Is Kimmy... trolling Kate Middleton”, accompanied by a series of laughing emojis.











Kim K.'s sister also commented on the Instagram post, voicing her concern she wrote, “On my way to find out how you got so tall”.

It is notable to mention that Kim Kardashian appears to be the latest public figure to poke fun at the Princess of Wales, following Blake Lively’s take on the situation, where she leveraged the online discussion to promote her drink.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today. Now you know why I’ve been MIA”, she wrote in the caption referencing Middleton’s photo controversy.