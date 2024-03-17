Bruno Mars allegedly owes $50 million in gambling debt

Bruno Mars, the “24K Magic” singer has allegedly piled up over $50 million in gambling dept at MGM.



A source disclosed to News Nation the reason for his long-term residency at the outlet, "He owed millions to the MGM,”.

In 2016 the singer announced a multi-year residency with MGM Resorts International, but the diamond maker's relationship with the resort started to get worse as the million dollar debt in gambling racked up at poker tables in Los Vegas.

Another source added, “[MGM] basically own him. He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt, (He) only make $1.5 million per night after taxes.”

The news publication also reported, Mars's MGM contract also included the making of a cocktail lounge, the Pinky Ring in Bellagio resort.

In an interview with GQ's Chris health in 2013, Mars revealed that he used to visit the Commerce casino in Los Angeles frequently before he became famous.

While sharing about his first visit to any casino he was only 19-year-old, he said, "I remember my first bet, my hand was shaking, and a guy called me out on it and embarrassed me, You gotta lose. You just have to lose to win, to understand."

In 2016 when Bruno and James Corden jammed out during his “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Late Late Show, Mars joked about his gambling and said he is making rent by playing cards while residing in L.A.