Sunday, March 17, 2024
'Teen Titans' live-action adaptation joins DC's superhero line-up

By Mason Hughes

‘Teen Titans’ live-action adaptation joins DC’s superhero line-up

Teen Titans are reportedly being brought to life in a movie by DC heroes but fans can’t decide if they should anticipate a faithful adaptation or brace themselves for a potential flop.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn and Peter Safran have added another movie to their superhero list and this time it’s the fan favorite young crimefighters.

Tapping writer Ana Nogueira to pen the screenplay, the development has already begun in the franchise according to Deadline.

For those who haven’t explored, Teen Titans follows the story of five young superheroes who were first introduced in the comics in the 60s. However, their 1980 reboot led them to stardom.

Led by Batman’s loyal sidekick, Robin is accompanied by a group of teenagers including Cyborg, Starfire, Beast Boy and Raven. The comic has been adapted into two animated series and 2 theatrical features. Along with a previous live-action series which was cancelled before its fifth instalment due to a major drop in ratings.

Now while the news brought immense joy to some devoted followers of the comic, others were skeptical about the movie’s potential.

Taking to Twitter, a user exclaimed, “Gunn is cooking here, DC might overtake marvel”.

While another user expressed, “Can’t wait for this! You need a big budget to do Titans right”.

In contrast, a fan wrote, “This is going to be horrible I can guarantee”, and another user assured, “Another DC flop in the making. I have no faith in them doing it justice. “

A multitude of people also expressed their uncertainty about the movie and wrote, “Live action?? This could either be the greatest we’ve ever seen or the worst, there’s no in-between.”

Nonetheless, the movie's production timeline, plot, direction and ensemble cast are yet to be announced by the DC universe.  

