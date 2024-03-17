Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere

File Footage

Anne Hathaway reportedly burst into tears after seeing the crowd’s response to her new movie, The Idea of You.



During the post-screening Q&A at Austin’s Paramount Theater, the Devil Wears Prada alum was so much overwhelmed that she let her tears run down her cheeks freely.

Referring to the crowd, she uttered in a breaking voice, “I can’t talk.”

Seeing Anne’s tears, someone from the crowd shouted, “I love you!”

She reciprocated by responding, “I love you so much.”

The actress went on to address, “You have no idea the gift that you’ve just given us with your responsiveness, by being so connected to every little nuance in this.”

“I will never forget this screening,” she declared.

Speaking of this gig, she confessed, “For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming,”

“So when Cathy [Schulman] and Gabrielle [Union] so generously offered me the part, I was thrilled to say yes,” she said before signing off from the topic.