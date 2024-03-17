Will Princess Anne talk to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Expert reveals

file footage

Princess Anne is said to be the answer to all Royal Family problems, but is she likely to travel to America and talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Discussing the possibility, royal commentator Sarah Vine said: "I think she’s [Princess Anne] the answer to all the Royal Family’s problems.”

"I think we should send Princess Anne to deal with Harry and Meghan…because if you got a call from Princess Anne you’d sit up jolly straight. If I were the King I’d say ‘Anne, please just go and deal with them," she added to GB News.

Responding to her suggestion, royal commentator Gareth Russell deemed it "unnecessary.”

He said: "I don't think there's any need really, for a member of the Royal Family to go to America to talk to Prince Harry.”

"It would give the impression that they're trying to lure him back. I don't think that would be a hugely popular impression with many people in Britain," he argued.

This comes after Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently said he “loves” his family and would see them as much as he can during his coming visits to the U.K.

Harry paid a rushed visit to his cancer stricken father King Charles when he made his diagnosis public. The Duke spent 30 minutes with his father before he departed for Sandringham.