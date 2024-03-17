Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco

Zoe Saldana just enjoyed a sweet date night with her husband, Marco Perego Saldana, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The Avatar actress took to her official Instagram account to upload two cute pictures of a night out featuring the couple who have been married since 2013.

In the first picture, Saldana can be seen striking a cute pose with her finger pointing to her mouth as someone behind the camera poured out a drink while her husband seemed to have photobombed the picture hilariously.

While the second picture shows Marco, holding a piece of bread in his hand, adorably leaned into his wife, who can be seen taking a sip of her drink.



As the actress posted the pictures, fans were left in awe of the couple as they took to the comments section to express their admiration.

“Love these two adorables,” a fan commented.

While another wrote, “sweetness, always strong and beautiful.”

Zoe and Marco got married to each other in September 2013, according to an insider who reported to PEOPLE. The two had a private, intimate nuptials over the summer.

In 2015, it was revealed that Marco had adopted Zoe’s surname, Perego, upon marriage, hence making him Marco Perego Saldana.