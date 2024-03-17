 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award

Eloise Wells Morin
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Oprah Winfrey just expressed her gratitude to GLAAD for honouring her with the Vanguard Award on March 14, 2024.

The Oprah Winfrey Show host took to her official Instagram account to upload a montage of pictures and videos from Thursday night’s ceremony.

“From the earliest years in my career, I wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ people to share their stories whether through television, or magazine, or conversations,” her caption read.

In the first video, Winfrey can be seen delivering her acceptance speech where she thanked the GLAAD platform for the award and displayed her unwavering support for the LGBTQ community.

Winfrey’s caption continued, “Every person deserves to love who they love and be the person they most fully want to be. Thank you @GLAAD for the important work you do but for also honoring me with this year’s Vanguard Award.”

“I dedicate it to my late brother Jeffrey Lee who would’ve loved these liberated times,” the note further stated.

Along with pictures from the show, Oprah Winfrey’s second speech featured a tribute to her late brother, Jeffery Lee, who passed away at the ripe age of 29 due to AIDS.

