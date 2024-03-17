Kim Kardashian sends love to ‘best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended sweet birthday wishes to her ‘best brother’ Rob Kardashian, who turns 37 on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, Kim shared adorable throwback photo with Rob to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest funniest best brother in the world! @robkardashianofficial I love you so much and so blessed to have u as my brother!”

Commenting on it, Kourtney Kardashian said, “The actual best brother in the world.”

Earlier, their mother Kris Jenner also shared a heartfelt note to wish her ‘amazing’ son Rob.



She said, “Happy birthday to my wonderful, amazing son Rob!!! You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I’ve ever known.

“You will never know how much of my heart you hold. You are not only an amazing son but the world’s best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!!”