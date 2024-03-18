 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend

By
Melanie Walker
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend
50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend

50 Cent and Eminem are good friends to the point that the latter shared texts that are often spontaneous and mostly NSFW.

On YouTube, Thisis50 posted the clip where the In Da Club rapper revealed the silly messages the Shady rapstar sent him.

"To this day, you know what's ill about Em, he hits me randomly,” he began.

“He texted me and he was like, 'When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that *? What the *** is wrong with you?,’ referring to the New York rapper spitting bars about one of his partners in Pop Smoke's The Woo track.

Not to mention, 50 Cent shared these unexpected texts often made his days.

"But he'll stop doing what he's doing to do that. That **** makes my day on a whole other level," he continued. 

"Cause I'm like, that was random. I'm always gonna have love for him. That's my guy."

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh
Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know

Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know
Kim Kardashian sends love to 'best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to 'best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday
Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3

Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3
Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'

Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'
Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for 'amazing' son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for 'amazing' son Rob Kardashian
Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award

Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award
Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry
Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73

Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73
Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery

Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery
Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic

Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic
Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco

Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco