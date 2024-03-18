50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend

50 Cent and Eminem are good friends to the point that the latter shared texts that are often spontaneous and mostly NSFW.



On YouTube, Thisis50 posted the clip where the In Da Club rapper revealed the silly messages the Shady rapstar sent him.

"To this day, you know what's ill about Em, he hits me randomly,” he began.

“He texted me and he was like, 'When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that *? What the *** is wrong with you?,’ referring to the New York rapper spitting bars about one of his partners in Pop Smoke's The Woo track.

Not to mention, 50 Cent shared these unexpected texts often made his days.

"But he'll stop doing what he's doing to do that. That **** makes my day on a whole other level," he continued.

"Cause I'm like, that was random. I'm always gonna have love for him. That's my guy."