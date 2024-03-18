Kim Kardashian arranges controlled interview for North West?

Kim Kardashian is a media-savvy personality and her experience in the field came as a blessing for her kid North West as she made her media debut under her supervision.



The interview, which was organized by the SKIMS founder, was focused on the 10-year-old forthcoming album LP Elementary School Dropout.

In the rare on-camera one-on-one chat, the celebrity couple’s firstborn faced questions that were mostly casual and light-hearted.

The line of questioning appears to give insights into the fashion mogul’s purported instructions to the interviewer at Rolling Loud 2024 to provide her daughter with a safe and relaxing environment in her first on-camera interview.

The reporter Jazlyn, as a clip on the music festival’s social media showed, asked how she was. “Good, how are you?” she replied.

Asking about the date the releasing date of the album, North said, “Like … I don’t know.”

The smooth atmosphere seemingly set by Kim was further highlighted in a behind-the-scene clip shared with TMZ, where the interviewer and interviewee were excitedly chatting while the ‘momager’ was seen looking at her daughter by standing on her side.

At the last, Jazzy asked a big question to North about whether her father Kanye West collaborated with her on the album, especially as she announced the album at her dad's last week listening party of Vultures 2.

“Maybe, we don’t know yet!," she replied with a smile.