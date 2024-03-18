 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw find common connection in new film
Gugu Mbatha-Raw says she had nothing in common with co-star Kevin Hart when they joined hands to shoot a heist comedy. But, then the pair found a common connection: art.

In a chat with Marie Claire, the Loki actress explains the initial equation between her and the Jumanji star as “cheese and chalk.”

But, in their forthcoming movie, Lift its director F. Gary Gray stepped forward to make them forge a bond after taking the duo to an exhibition for the preparation of the flick in Belfast, North Ireland.

They bonded to a point after the wrapping of the film’s shoot, Gugu gifted Kevin a portrait of him. "I think he was delighted and flattered," she told the outlet.

Besides the sweet gesture, the actress revealed the painting of her co-star happened at the time when she was having off from the shooting due to COVID-19.

"I had to have time off because I got Covid for the first time, two years in," the year-old said.

She continued, "Kevin's got such an exuberant spirit, I ended up painting him and having the background exploding in a Pop Art kind of way.”

“If you're looking for any silver lining to the isolation - if I hadn't been forced to stop in my normal rhythm of life, maybe I wouldn't have come back to it."

