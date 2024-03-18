 
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

By
Melanie Walker
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Timothée Chalamets Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

Timothée Chalamet has altered his looks again to take on the role of music icon Bob Dylan in new film.

The 28-year-old actor is ready to star in another musical following his 2023 hit Wonka, and recent surfacing pictures revealed him sporting a retro look for the act.

Donning a green jacket with a yellow scarf and jeans, Chalamet appeared to have morphed into his new role. His attire, paired with a worn-out paperboy hat, a mustard backpack, and a guitar case in hand, evoked the vibe of the 1960s.

Chalamet was spotted in his modified look walking down the streets of New York City. And as his pictures went viral, fans couldn’t help but compliment his flawless transformation and anticipate his latest project.

Timothée Chalamets Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their astonishment and wrote, “HOLLYWOOD’S FINEST!”.

Timothée Chalamets Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

While another fan expressed, “Seeing Timothée Chalamet morph into Bob Dylan is going to be a surreal trip down memory lane. James Mangold steering the ship only solidifies my belief that we’re in for a cinematic treat.”

Timothée Chalamets Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded
Timothée Chalamets Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

A third fan predicted, “Academy Award nomination number 2 incoming”, while a fourth user mentioned, “He really does dive into his characters”.

For those unversed, James Mangold’s directed upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown will bring a crucial aspect of Bob Dylan's life into the screen, from when he moved from folk music to rock and roll.

Apart from Timothée portraying Dylan, other cast members of the biopic include Elle Fanning as Dylan's love interest Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as music icon Joan Baez, Hal Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as folk music historian Alex Lomax, P. J. Byrne as music manager Harold Leventhal and Edward Norton as folk singer Pete Seeger.

While the production of the most anticipated began in April 2023, no release date has yet been confirmed. 

