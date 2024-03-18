 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Melanie Walker

Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan

Melanie Walker
Lisa Ann Walter talks about working with Lindsay Lohan

Lisa Ann Walter expressed her wish to work with Lindsay Lohan again in a Parents Trap remake, upon asking if she would revive her Parents Trap's character.

She revealed this at the People at the NAACP Image Awards on March 16, “Yes, absolutely, I would love to go back for another version of it — or if [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too,”

Lisa Ann Walter, co-starred with Lindsay Lohan in 1998 version of the Parents Trap, as Hallie Parker’s nanny Cheesy, from then Walter has not had any on screen time with Lindsay Lohan.

The Abbott Elementary star, Lisa Ann, has also talked about Lindsay Lohan before, while talking to Entertainment Tonight in January, Ann shared how Lindsay could come to Abbott Elementary by taking advantage of them both being red heads. To this she said, “I guess we’d have to make her a relative since we're both redheads — since I’m a ‘redhead,’ and she actually is,”

In the Parents Trap, Lindsay Lohan starred as identical twin, Hallie Parker and Annie James, while Walter played Hallie’s nanny. The story revolves around identical twins who are separated at birth and later found each other and planned to unite their divorced parents. 

