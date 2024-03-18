Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up'

Miriam Margolyes, who portrayed Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter Universe clapped back at criticism following her initial comment regarding adult fandom.



After her initial comment went viral over the Internet, the Harry Potter alum has now reaffirmed her stance with the latest interview.

Appearing at Australia’s ABC News Breakfast, the actress addressed the backlash and mentioned, “I’m not unhappy about it, I just think it’s for children”.

Moving on, admitting that Harry Potter is a “wonderful set of films” and voicing her pride to have been a part of a huge franchise, she urged adult fans to “Grow up” and move on to other interests.

For those who don’t know, Miriam made headlines earlier this month when she appeared in a 1News interview and shared her thoughts regarding adult fans and remarked, “I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now”.

“It was 25 years ago, and it was for children”, she added.

The 82-year-old actress portrayed Professor Pomona Sprout in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and later reprised the cherished role nine years after for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2.

Margolyes' re­marks aside, Warner Bros. remains he­avily devoted to Harry Potter's world as now the­y plan another series from the­ books, set to launch on Max by 2026.