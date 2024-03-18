Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT

Simon Cowell has found himself in a challenging position as his loyalty is questioned by his longtime friend and Britain’s Got Talent’s co-host Amanda Holden.

Holden desires for Cowell to respect the power dynamics, especially in light of her recent achievements and upcoming projects, reported Closer Magazine.

With exciting new projects already under her belt for the year ahead, Holden continues to be highly sought after by entertainment executives.

She now wants the music mogul to acknowledge her position in the judges panel as she has stayed loyal to not only Cowell but to Britain’s Got Talent as well.

“It’s no secret that Simon likes to keep his talent judges on their toes – often switching people around to spice things up – but Amanda doesn’t want to play that game anymore,” the insider said.

“In fact, she wants to reverse the power structure and has recently been reminding Simon of how loyal she’s been to him and to Britain’s Got Talent over the years, especially when she’s had several other offers on the table,” they added.

“The fact is, Amanda is hot property right now and she’s letting Simon know it. Amanda wants Simon to know that she will be loyal to him if he is loyal to her – she wants them to make a pact and right now is the perfect time to do it.

“She’s making it clear that she is one talent judge that he shouldn’t be playing musical chairs with.”