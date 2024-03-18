 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT

By
Melanie Walker
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT
Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT

Simon Cowell has found himself in a challenging position as his loyalty is questioned by his longtime friend and Britain’s Got Talent’s co-host Amanda Holden.

Holden desires for Cowell to respect the power dynamics, especially in light of her recent achievements and upcoming projects, reported Closer Magazine.

With exciting new projects already under her belt for the year ahead, Holden continues to be highly sought after by entertainment executives.

She now wants the music mogul to acknowledge her position in the judges panel as she has stayed loyal to not only Cowell but to Britain’s Got Talent as well.

“It’s no secret that Simon likes to keep his talent judges on their toes – often switching people around to spice things up – but Amanda doesn’t want to play that game anymore,” the insider said.

“In fact, she wants to reverse the power structure and has recently been reminding Simon of how loyal she’s been to him and to Britain’s Got Talent over the years, especially when she’s had several other offers on the table,” they added.

“The fact is, Amanda is hot property right now and she’s letting Simon know it. Amanda wants Simon to know that she will be loyal to him if he is loyal to her – she wants them to make a pact and right now is the perfect time to do it.

“She’s making it clear that she is one talent judge that he shouldn’t be playing musical chairs with.”

More From Entertainment:

Usher says his Super Bowl talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding

Usher says his Super Bowl talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding
Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal
Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand
King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours video

King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up' video

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up'
Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?

Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding
Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH video

Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH
Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan

Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded