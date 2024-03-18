Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet

Cardi B has opened up about her struggles with online making new music

Cardi B has opened up about why she hasn’t put out her second studio album yet, admitting that she was “afraid to do everything.”

“I just feel like I lost myself like with everything like, you know like a lot of like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She's afraid to drop an album, she's afraid to drop music’,” Cardi told Speedy Norman on 360 With Speedy.

“Like last year, I barely dropped music. It's just like I was just afraid to do everything,” she added.

“I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything. I was afraid to do everything,” Cardi said.

Cardi, who previously urged her fans to vote for Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign, also said she has stopped talking about politics after facing backlash.

“I love talking about politics and everything. I don't even want to talk about it anymore because I'm just so afraid of just getting dragged every single f***ing day like I'm tired.”

The Up singer even revealed that she recorded a remix of the Ice Spice song Munch but decided against releasing it.

“I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound. I love the record, I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it's not as easy as it look. … I was like, 'They're gonna drag me and they're going to drag the song bad’,” Cardi said.