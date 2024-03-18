Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'

file footage

Meghan Markle has made a “silly” mistake with the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard, per an expert.

PR expert Renae Smith says launching her brand under the Duchess of Sussex title was a move “not without its controversies.”

Renae argues that Meghan’s use of the title without having to do the duties that come with it has “raised questions,” especially since the brand has “nothing to do with public service.”

“This was a silly move from her - and it raises pertinent questions about the balance between leveraging one's unique position and the responsibilities that come with it,” Renae told The Express.

She argued: "If she doesn’t want the work that comes with the title, as her PR manager, I would have advised her to not use it for a personal brand that has nothing to do with public service. "

Renae also advised Meghan to take up some public service as a means to improve her image: "While a pivot towards philanthropy would, in my opinion, be a more straightforward path to rehabilitating public image, the choice to establish a lifestyle brand is not surprising if we consider what we know about her personality and priorities.”