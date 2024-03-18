 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle has just been compared to the infamous Wallis Simposon.

Allegations of this nature against Meghan Markle have been shared by Sally Bedell Smith.

For those unversed, she is the Royal Family’s authorized biographers who has just branded the Duchess “domineering” in her attempts to “change the dynamic”.

In her interview with The Telegraph Ms Smith drew parallels between Meghan, and compared her to the “narcissistic” Wallis Simpson, whereas Prince Harry has been branded as “weak” in the same way as King Edward VIII.

For those unversed King Edward abdicated his right to the throne a few months into being King, just so he can marry Ms Simpson, an American socialite.

Ms Smith even went as far as to call her “an American woman came into the picture and changed the dynamic of the whole thing.”

While highlighting everything she said, “It is different. Harry was never going to be King. But I think there are similar feelings of betrayal that have resulted in William in particular being furious with his brother - with good reason.”

But at the same time, “in some respects, Meghan and the Duchess of Windsor have similar qualities: very narcissistic, very controlling, very dominating.”

“And if you read [the Duke of Windsor's] letters, you can see how weak he was and how much he needed a domineering woman, and it feels as if Harry is somewhat the same way,” she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards
Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo video

Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo
Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'
Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career

Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career
Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success

Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success
Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report

Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report
Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate