Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle has just been compared to the infamous Wallis Simposon.

Allegations of this nature against Meghan Markle have been shared by Sally Bedell Smith.

For those unversed, she is the Royal Family’s authorized biographers who has just branded the Duchess “domineering” in her attempts to “change the dynamic”.

In her interview with The Telegraph Ms Smith drew parallels between Meghan, and compared her to the “narcissistic” Wallis Simpson, whereas Prince Harry has been branded as “weak” in the same way as King Edward VIII.

For those unversed King Edward abdicated his right to the throne a few months into being King, just so he can marry Ms Simpson, an American socialite.

Ms Smith even went as far as to call her “an American woman came into the picture and changed the dynamic of the whole thing.”

While highlighting everything she said, “It is different. Harry was never going to be King. But I think there are similar feelings of betrayal that have resulted in William in particular being furious with his brother - with good reason.”

But at the same time, “in some respects, Meghan and the Duchess of Windsor have similar qualities: very narcissistic, very controlling, very dominating.”

“And if you read [the Duke of Windsor's] letters, you can see how weak he was and how much he needed a domineering woman, and it feels as if Harry is somewhat the same way,” she also added before signing off.