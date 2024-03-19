Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll just collaborated with the rapper Joyner Lucas on the rapper’s newest track, Best For Me, on March 18, 2024.

The American rapper launched the official music video for his track featuring him and the Grammy nominated country artist.

Jelly Roll kicks off the song with his lyrics as he is seen standing in front of a house, while Lucas can be seen sitting inside as the camera pans towards him.

The rapping combined with the Save Me crooner’s heartfelt hook, the song revolves around the challenges of a strained relationship due to addiction as well as its life struggles.



“Living in hell, warned you when I gotta leave, like how can I breathe? And how you gon’ tell me addiction’s not a disease? F*** do you mean? / If it’s not a disease, then why has it gotten to me? It’s not what it seems / But you always be makin’ me feel like the problem’s me,” Lucas raps in his song.

Jelly Roll and Joyner Lucas released the song Best For Me which would be featured in the 35-year-old artist’s upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy, expected to be launched on May 22, 2024.