 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song Best For Me
Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll just collaborated with the rapper Joyner Lucas on the rapper’s newest track, Best For Me, on March 18, 2024.

The American rapper launched the official music video for his track featuring him and the Grammy nominated country artist.

Jelly Roll kicks off the song with his lyrics as he is seen standing in front of a house, while Lucas can be seen sitting inside as the camera pans towards him.

The rapping combined with the Save Me crooner’s heartfelt hook, the song revolves around the challenges of a strained relationship due to addiction as well as its life struggles.

“Living in hell, warned you when I gotta leave, like how can I breathe? And how you gon’ tell me addiction’s not a disease? F*** do you mean? / If it’s not a disease, then why has it gotten to me? It’s not what it seems / But you always be makin’ me feel like the problem’s me,” Lucas raps in his song.

Jelly Roll and Joyner Lucas released the song Best For Me which would be featured in the 35-year-old artist’s upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy, expected to be launched on May 22, 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider
Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song

Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song
Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'

Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'
Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards
Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo video

Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo
Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'
Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career

Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career