Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery

Kate Middleton was captured on video for the first time since her surgery in January.

Amid a slew of conspiracy theories about her, the Princess of Wales was seen enjoying a shopping trip alongside Prince William over the weekend.

According to the exclusive video footage obtained by TMZ, the couple visited the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday.

The 40-second video clip shows William and Kate dressed in casual clothes as each of them carried a shopping bag.

She can be seen smiling and chatting with her husband as they walk through the parking lot.

This is the first time Kate has been sighted since Kensington Palace announced that she had a “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Kate appeared "happy, relaxed and healthy" during the visit to the Windsor Farm Shop.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well, " an eye witness had told the outlet.