 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery
Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery

Kate Middleton was captured on video for the first time since her surgery in January.

Amid a slew of conspiracy theories about her, the Princess of Wales was seen enjoying a shopping trip alongside Prince William over the weekend.

According to the exclusive video footage obtained by TMZ, the couple visited the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday.

The 40-second video clip shows William and Kate dressed in casual clothes as each of them carried a shopping bag.

She can be seen smiling and chatting with her husband as they walk through the parking lot.

This is the first time Kate has been sighted since Kensington Palace announced that she had a “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Kate appeared "happy, relaxed and healthy" during the visit to the Windsor Farm Shop.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well, " an eye witness had told the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'
Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department
Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why
Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider
Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'
Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song

Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song
Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'

Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'
Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'