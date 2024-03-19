Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral

Dan Schneider refuted allegations of running a “toxic” workplace, which included sexualizing child actors on set.

The kids TV producer is known for creating hit programs for Nickelodeon like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat.

A spokesperson for Dan came forward with a statement after his video with an underage Amanda Bynes was featured in docuseries Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny,” they stated.

Moreover, the rep also clarified that all the scripts secured network approvals in both New York City and Los Angeles.

“In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals,” they clarified further.

Dan is also known for launching the careers of other celebrities who started off as star kids like Kenan Thompson, Victoria Justice, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and others.