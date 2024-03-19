 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral
Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral

Dan Schneider refuted allegations of running a “toxic” workplace, which included sexualizing child actors on set.

The kids TV producer is known for creating hit programs for Nickelodeon like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat.

A spokesperson for Dan came forward with a statement after his video with an underage Amanda Bynes was featured in docuseries Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny,” they stated.

Moreover, the rep also clarified that all the scripts secured network approvals in both New York City and Los Angeles.

“In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals,” they clarified further.

Dan is also known for launching the careers of other celebrities who started off as star kids like Kenan Thompson, Victoria Justice, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and others.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery

Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery
Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'
Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department
Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why
Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider
Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'
Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song

Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song
Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'

Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'
Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter