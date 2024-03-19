 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt? Casino breaks silence

Melanie Walker
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt? Casino breaks silence

Bruno Mars’ gambling debt reports are seemingly false.

On Monday, the MGM Resorts told TMZ that the 38-year-old singer “doesn't have a $50 million gambling tab on the books with them.”

Their statement comes after a paper named NewsNation reported that Bruno is in a deep debt with the casino.

“He owes millions to the MGM [from gambling] and his debts have gotten as high as $50 million,” the publication reported, and claimed that the MGM “owns him.”

They also quoted their source telling them, “Bruno makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes.”

“He makes $1.5 million per night as result of a long-term pact he inked with the organization in 2016,” the source had said.

Dismissing all the claims, a rep for the casino stated, “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers.”

“From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe,” they added.

