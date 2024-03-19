Olivia Rodrigo's beau Louis Patridge breaks silence on dating the hitmaker

Olivia Rodrigo’s love interest, Louis Partridge, finally weighed in on his relationship with the songstress, almost 5 months after their first dating rumour.

The duo already has their prominent public personas and burgeoning careers. However, addressing the dating speculations, the Enola Holmes actor preferred privacy as he noted, “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye”.

During an interview with British Vogue, the 20-year-old actor weighed in on his stance over dating and expressed, “There’s enough going on between two people."

He continued, “You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Partridge also commented on the dating speculations and shared, “If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not”.

“I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you”, he added.

For those unversed, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge first linked up in October 2023 and were later photographed kissing in December 2023, further solidifying the dating rumour.

Nonetheless, the two have refrained from talking about their relationship but haven’t particularly hidden it as the couple is often seen together including Patridge being a regular at Rodrigo’s shows.