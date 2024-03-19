Nicki Minaj calls off New Orleans's concert for worrying reasons

Nicki Minaj calls of New Orleans’s concert due to illness

Nicki Minaj reportedly cancelled her scheduled Pink Friday Tour 2's concert in New Orleans at The Smoothie King Center on Monday March 18.

Hours before the show, the Smoothie King Center released a statement reporting about the rapper’s illness.

The venue posted on Instagram, “Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight. As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.”

Arena personnel contacted Fox 8 first to report about the abrupt cancellation and a source told the Dailymail , “Nicki has been very sick with the flu for the last few days. She started getting sick last week and pulled through for the Rolling Loud festival show on Friday."



The source added, "Unfortunately, after the show, she found out she had the flu and only got worse. Canceling the shows is the last thing she would want to do to the fans, but she had no choice."

On March 15, Nicki Minaj shared a post on X regarding her health stating, “Barbz pls send me healing energy. woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t,”

The Rap Queen is currently on her North American leg of her Pink Friday Tour 2 which kicked off at Oakland, California on March 1. The run will wrap up on May 13 in Oklahoma City, and the European shows of the tour will begin just after ten days in Amsterdam. From there, she will perform a few shows in the UK, France, Germany, Portugal, Italy and more until July 12, 2024.