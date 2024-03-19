Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It’s an honour'

Jake Gylle­nhaal admitted his eagerness to play Batman, the iconic hero, sending fans into frenzy.



Famous for exceptional performance in Zodiac, he earlier auditioned for Christophe­r Nolan's The Dark Knight. But even though he knew the writer, Christian Bale­ got that part instead.

Despite not landing the role at the time, his desire to be considered for the role again stems from the new Batman movie The Brave and The Bold, on the DCU slate.

During an interview with Screen Rant, he expressed his interest and remarked, “Oh, man, That’s a classic. It’s an honour”.

“Those types of things and those roles are classics”, he added reflecting on the legacy of the previous Batman actor.

Although the 43-year-old actor understands the weight of the character and the responsibility to fill in the footsteps of previous actors he remains open to the iconic opportunity as he mentioned, “It would be an honour always”.

For those who are not familiar, the Prisoners star comment comes amidst swirling speculations surrounding the cast for DCU’s upcoming film.

While Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as Gotham City’s hero in a separate project, The Brave and the Bold creators are seeking a fresh take on the character and hence Gyllenhaal’s hope for a potential step in the role.

As the official casting for the movie remains a mystery, fans eagerly await for Gyllenhaal to don the cape and cowl and embody the iconic role.