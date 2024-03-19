 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

New video of Kate Middleton shopping with Prince William at a farm shop has only served to add fuel to the fire when it comes to rumors around her absence.

The video release comes after Kate's Mother's Day photo turned out to be photoshopped and lead to netizens wondering why a real photo couldn't be used. 

Now, netizens have rejected the public appearance and deemed it “fake,” with some saying Kate’s been “replaced.”

Andy Cohen has joined the skeptics to say it isn’t the Princess of Wales in the video.

“That ain’t Kate…” Andy tweeted.

“I’m am sorry but that’s not her,” a fan agreed. Another added: “That’s not the same person #KateGate #fakekate #KateMiddleton.”

“They should’ve just paid Steven Spielberg to fake a video of Kate because that TMZ video just made everything worse,” tweeted a third.

“’She looks normal.’ She also looks 20 years younger. Will the real Kate please stand up?,” asked one fan.

Another wrote: “Sorry I don't believe one word of this! No security and nobody looking at them...please!! Just stop the madness!”

“When the Prince and Princess are out in public, Everyone stops and looks at them! No one, not one single person in this video is looking at the royals,” one user argued. 

