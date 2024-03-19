Photo: Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don’t do music like that’

Cardi B reportedly teased future collaboration with Rihanna.

Speaking of Love the Way You Lie hitmaker, the rapper recently told Million Dollaz Worth Of podcast, “I love Rihanna’s music, but I don’t do music like that.”

She went on to explain this difference by saying, “I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that, trying [to] sound like that.”

“So if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to like it,’” the I Like it crooner established.

She continued, “Because I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘H*, what the f*** is this s***? Take this thing out of my face’.”

However, she admitted that her collaboration with the songstress “would be so dope.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she stated, “Like whoever comes, comes,” when asked about who she is considering to work with next.

“There’s some people that I want to do like a song with, but I just feel like I don’t have that worthy song to like give it to them. Especially because I do more rap than certain songs that I like,” Cardi mentioned before jumping to another topic.