Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head

Pink opened up about her daughter Willow shaving her head.

Her light-hearted statement comes after her 12-year-old daughter debuted a fresh buzz cut towards the end of February when she and her pop star mother met Australian national soccer player Lydia Williams backstage at the singer's concert in Canberra.

Now in a TikTok video, recorded by a fan at a New Zealand show for her Summer Carnival Tour, Pink spoke about Willow’s bold decision.

"I told her, I made the mistake of complimenting her beautiful long hair and so she shaved it off. So contrary to popular belief, it was not my idea. I was living vicariously through my children that have hair,” the singer said with a laugh.

Over the weekend, the So What hitmaker shared a hilarious video on her Instagram where she compared Willow with her seven-year-old son Jameson, who she shares with husband Carey Hart.

The video shows her daughter singing on stage next to Pink while Jameson sat backstage with his head tilted back with a water bottle stuck in his mouth.

"First born vs second born," the mom of two penned in the caption.