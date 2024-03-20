Royal family makes big announcement about King Charles amid latest conspiracy

Britain’s royal family has made a big announcement about King Charles amid latest foreign conspiracy theory related to the monarch, that set the social media on fire.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, the palace shared King Charles latest photos and revealed that the monarch met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The announcement reads: “This morning, the King met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict.”

The caption of the post further says, “60,000 service personnel from across Britain and the Commonwealth saw action, with 1,100 losing their lives.”

Later in the day, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh hosted a reception at the Palace on behalf of King Charles to commemorate the anniversary of “the Forgotten War”.



Earlier, the palace had dismissed the report of a Russian news organisation claiming that the monarch had died.

Reacting to the report, the Palace made an announcement on Monday that reads: “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business.”